LETTER: Don’t impeach Trump, cut him a deal

President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

President Donald Trump clearly needs to go. In that it is unlikely the 25th Amendment will be used, a Democratic Congress is once again calling for impeachment. One has to question whether this will make much difference in actually removing Mr. Trump before Jan. 20.

I would propose a third choice be considered, which is a negotiated deal whereby President Trump agrees to resign with the stipulation that he and his family will not be prosecuted for any federal crimes and that he agrees to never run again for public office.

President Trump can see the handwriting on the wall. His only negotiating card is his ability to determine his departure date. He should cut a deal now realizing that his time will shortly be up.