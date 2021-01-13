41°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Letters

LETTER: Don’t impeach Trump, cut him a deal

Douglas R. Bell Henderson
January 12, 2021 - 9:00 pm
 
President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

President Donald Trump clearly needs to go. In that it is unlikely the 25th Amendment will be used, a Democratic Congress is once again calling for impeachment. One has to question whether this will make much difference in actually removing Mr. Trump before Jan. 20.

I would propose a third choice be considered, which is a negotiated deal whereby President Trump agrees to resign with the stipulation that he and his family will not be prosecuted for any federal crimes and that he agrees to never run again for public office.

President Trump can see the handwriting on the wall. His only negotiating card is his ability to determine his departure date. He should cut a deal now realizing that his time will shortly be up.

MOST READ
1
Sheldon Adelson, Las Vegas convention visionary and philanthropist, dies at 87
Sheldon Adelson, Las Vegas convention visionary and philanthropist, dies at 87
2
Extended COVID restrictions another blow to Las Vegas restaurants
Extended COVID restrictions another blow to Las Vegas restaurants
3
Sisolak announces vaccination guideline revisions
Sisolak announces vaccination guideline revisions
4
Downtown Las Vegas hotel opens Wheel of Fortune slot area
Downtown Las Vegas hotel opens Wheel of Fortune slot area
5
Dr. Miriam Adelson: ‘Farewell, my darling, my one true love’
Dr. Miriam Adelson: ‘Farewell, my darling, my one true love’
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif. (AP Photo/Josh Reynolds)
LETTER: Pelosi fans the flames
Jill Levy North Las Vegas

In this time of frayed tempers, the last thing needed is Nancy Pelosi fanning the flames and creating panic.

President-elect Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
LETTER: Joe can be childish, too
David Tulanian Las Vegas

How adult was it when Mr. Biden told a room full of people that they “ain’t black” unless they vote for him?