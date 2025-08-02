LETTER: Don’t judge police actions through media narratives

There has been considerable coverage of the 2024 fatal shooting of Brandon Durham by Metropolitan Police Department officer Alexander Bookman. Critics have questioned the officer’s decision to use deadly force when Mr. Durham, armed with a knife, refused to comply with commands to drop the weapon. Some argue the officer should have waited or tried a different approach.

But what if officer Bookman had hesitated and Mr. Durham had stabbed the other person present? The same critics would likely have condemned him for not acting quickly enough. It’s a no-win situation — damned if you do, damned if you don’t.

Just as lawyers under investigation are reviewed by the State Bar, and doctors by medical peers, police officers should be evaluated by other trained law enforcement professionals. In this case, officer Bookman’s actions were reviewed by the department’s Use of Force Board and Tactical Review Board, and the findings were presented to the Police Protective Association and the grand jury.

It’s misguided to judge police actions through the lens of media narratives or public opinion from those unfamiliar with police protocols. One recent Review-Journal letter writer even suggested that the officer should have shot Mr. Durham in the leg, a Hollywood myth. As a former police officer trained under POST (Police Officer Standards and Training), I can tell you that officers are not trained to wound. Legs are difficult to hit, and a missed shot can endanger others. Of greater importance, a wounded suspect can still inflict harm. Officers are trained to aim for center mass to stop the threat with minimal risk to bystanders.

The safest course of action for everyone is to comply with police instructions. Let trained professionals, those who understand the risks and responsibilities, evaluate the decisions made in life-or-death moments.