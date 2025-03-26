74°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Letters

LETTER: Don’t kill the Department of Education

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)
More Stories
Justin Jones. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
LETTER: Commissioner gets off easy
Supporters of US President Donald Trump clash with the US Capitol police during a riot at the U ...
LETTER: Selective ‘book throwing’ and terrorists
(The Associated Press)
LETTER: Prosecute the Tesla vandals
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer of N.Y. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
LETTER: Democrats should stop digging
Michael Pravica Henderson
March 25, 2025 - 9:02 pm
 

As an educator, I read “Trump signs executive order calling for dismantling of Education Department” with alarm (Friday Review-Journal). Although the Department of Education has lost some of its focus and direction, it could have been improved instead of abolished. Without national education standards, poor states will fall further behind wealthy states, and poor students will not receive adequate education to prepare them for our highly specialized, competitive, information-laden and technical world dominated by science.

This will perpetuate the growing economic and educational divide in our country, which will further our demise toward a Third World banana republic of haves and have-nots. I shudder for our nation’s future.

MOST READ
In case you missed it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(The Associated Press)
LETTER: Prosecute the Tesla vandals
Jerry Berg Boulder City

Perhaps when and if they catch these wanna-be terrorists, they should be jailed.

Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
LETTER: Trump the dictator
Alvin Chen Las Vegas

Why do we even need a Congress anymore?

MORE STORIES