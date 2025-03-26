LETTER: Don’t kill the Department of Education

As an educator, I read “Trump signs executive order calling for dismantling of Education Department” with alarm (Friday Review-Journal). Although the Department of Education has lost some of its focus and direction, it could have been improved instead of abolished. Without national education standards, poor states will fall further behind wealthy states, and poor students will not receive adequate education to prepare them for our highly specialized, competitive, information-laden and technical world dominated by science.

This will perpetuate the growing economic and educational divide in our country, which will further our demise toward a Third World banana republic of haves and have-nots. I shudder for our nation’s future.