Letters

LETTER: Don’t knock VA health care

Gary Lewey Las Vegas
November 4, 2019 - 9:00 pm
 
Updated November 4, 2019 - 9:19 pm

In response to the Saturday letter on “Medicare for All” and the VA:

I am a 72-year-old veteran who has only VA medical insurance. Throughout my career, I have worked for several Fortune 500 companies that have great health insurance benefits. But none has been any better than what I receive from the VA. In my experience, the VA doctors make the decisions on treatment, not the government or a profit-minded insurance company.

I would favor Medicare for All. It’s been a privileged health system way too long.

