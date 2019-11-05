LETTER: Don’t knock VA health care

Medicare for All would break the cycle of our privileged system.

(Getty)

In response to the Saturday letter on “Medicare for All” and the VA:

I am a 72-year-old veteran who has only VA medical insurance. Throughout my career, I have worked for several Fortune 500 companies that have great health insurance benefits. But none has been any better than what I receive from the VA. In my experience, the VA doctors make the decisions on treatment, not the government or a profit-minded insurance company.

I would favor Medicare for All. It’s been a privileged health system way too long.