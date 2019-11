David Guzman/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @davidguzman1985

Some readers of the Review-Journal write to complain about Wayne Allyn Root’s column because he speaks favorably about President Donald Trump. But what Mr. Root wrote on Thursday — about the dangers of Nevada becoming like California — didn’t mention Mr. Trump once. I dare anybody to deny what he had to say this time. Please wake up, Nevada, before it’s too late.