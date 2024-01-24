LETTER: Don’t like traffic cameras?

(Getty Images)

In response to your Thursday article about installing traffic cameras in Las Vegas, I do not understand why anybody would be against using them. I would like to see the before and after statistics in states that use them. Las Vegas is unbelievable in the number of drivers who run red lights compared to other cities in which I have driven.

Some people are against cameras because they are concerned about “surveillance creep.” My question: What are you doing in your vehicle that you do not want anybody to see? If you obey the traffic laws, you have nothing to worry about. Is what you are doing in your vehicle more important than people dying in car wrecks?

The idea has previously been presented to the Legislature, and lawmakers have denied it. I would like to hear their reason for rejecting it.

On a side note, the cameras would be a huge revenue maker for the state of Nevada and local governments in the amount of automatic traffic tickets it would generate, and it would possibly bring down insurance premiums.