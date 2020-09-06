LETTER: Don’t look, but we’re all left-wingers now

President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

The Trump camp is reviving the weather-beaten election time charge that the Democratic side is loaded with lefties. What a surprise. May I just say: So what?

Everyone is a leftie now. Who’s for abolishing Social Security, Medicaid, Medicare, unemployment insurance, crop subsidies, business bailouts, etc.? We’re all at the huge government trough. That’s not socialism?

Or maybe they want to charge the Dems with being full-on communist sympathizers. That’s mystifying when the Donald is carousing with that old apparatchik (KGB) dictator-in-waiting Vladmir Putin.

The charge that Dems are driven by collectivism and Republicans by capitalism is dishonest. Dems know what their leaders are discussing. Nobody knows what’s discussed in confabs with Putin. I’m pretty sure that after the meetings the simultaneous translator is shot.