93°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Letters

LETTER: Don’t look, but we’re all left-wingers now

Roy Grosser Las Vegas
September 5, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 

The Trump camp is reviving the weather-beaten election time charge that the Democratic side is loaded with lefties. What a surprise. May I just say: So what?

Everyone is a leftie now. Who’s for abolishing Social Security, Medicaid, Medicare, unemployment insurance, crop subsidies, business bailouts, etc.? We’re all at the huge government trough. That’s not socialism?

Or maybe they want to charge the Dems with being full-on communist sympathizers. That’s mystifying when the Donald is carousing with that old apparatchik (KGB) dictator-in-waiting Vladmir Putin.

The charge that Dems are driven by collectivism and Republicans by capitalism is dishonest. Dems know what their leaders are discussing. Nobody knows what’s discussed in confabs with Putin. I’m pretty sure that after the meetings the simultaneous translator is shot.

MOST READ
1
Labor Day weekend traffic causes jam at Cajon Pass in California
Labor Day weekend traffic causes jam at Cajon Pass in California
2
Slots player hits for $111K at Las Vegas Valley casino
Slots player hits for $111K at Las Vegas Valley casino
3
Golden Knights’ Ryan Reaves suspended 1 game for illegal hit
Golden Knights’ Ryan Reaves suspended 1 game for illegal hit
4
Scott Gragson sentenced to prison in fatal DUI case
Scott Gragson sentenced to prison in fatal DUI case
5
6 months after first Nevada case, COVID data takes positive turn
6 months after first Nevada case, COVID data takes positive turn
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST