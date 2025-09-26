84°F
Letters

LETTER: Don’t make Charlie Kirk into a modern-day saint

A memorial for Turning Point USA CEO and co-founder Charlie Kirk is seen at Utah Valley Univers ...
A memorial for Turning Point USA CEO and co-founder Charlie Kirk is seen at Utah Valley University, Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025, in Orem, Utah. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
Ron Moore Las Vegas
September 25, 2025 - 9:01 pm
 

In a Sept. 13 editorial, the Review-Journal wrote, “Charlie Kirk died defending and living out the values that built the country he loved.” This is most certainly true, but it fails to mention that the country he loved existed in the 1950s — before Brown v. Education, Roe v. Wade and the countless sacrifices made in the name of civil rights and equality for all Americans.

This young man didn’t deserve to die but should not be transmogrified into a modern-day American saint. How appalling it is to see the MAGA “Christians” pray for a dead man. Is President Donald Trump going to rub mud in Mr. Kirk’s eyes as their modern-day Christ to bring him back to life?

This is a dangerous time as an authoritarian president seeks retribution for perceived acts of violence and disobedience by those who oppose him — while he pardons those who attacked our Capitol building on Jan. 6. Mr. Kirk’s killing was horrific, but the crimes against migrants by masked thugs in the name of the white “separatist replacement theory” go unpunished.

May those people of good will and true American values speak out and dare this unholy dictator to do something about it. God bless America. We will continue to evolve against these forces and will never be silent.

