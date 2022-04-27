LETTER: Don’t make it easier for Las Vegas pot shops

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Sen. Jacky Rosen wants roadblocks removed so more cannabis retail shops can open in Nevada. She is concerned about the health and safety of all Nevadans — is that correct? Marijuana (cannabis) is not too addictive, like alcohol, right?

I have known people so addicted to cannabis that at times they had momentary blackouts and didn’t know where they were before coming back to reality. When you are driving, is it comforting to know that the vehicle to your right, to the left, or behind you or in front of you may be controlled by someone who is under the influence of cannabis (or alcohol)?

But Jacky Rosen is looking out for our safety.