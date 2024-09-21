LETTER: Don’t make it too hard to sue

“The first thing we do, let’s kill all the lawyers.” This line from Shakespeare’s Henry VI is among the most famous and popular quotes from the Bard of Stratford-upon-Avon’s fertile genius. The enduring relevance of the quote stems from the fact that in 21st century America — just as in 17th century England — lawyers are easy to hate.

The Review-Journal reports that a group funded by Uber and other huge corporate interests have collected some 200,000 signatures from Nevada voters to put on the ballot an initiative that would dictate how much private citizens can choose to pay and how much lawyers can charge for service. History confirms that price controls in the grocery store or the rental market invariably end up harming the very people they claim to help. But even some who understand this fundamental economic reality are willing to “stick it” to lawyers.

Nevada has some experience with this kind of well-meaning regulation of commerce and control over citizen choice. Doctors and medical professionals have had special rules protecting them from legal action for decades. These special rules to protect doctors, hospitals and providers have made it so expensive and difficult for victims of medical malpractice that many are unable to get their day in court.

It is well to consider the context of the Shakespearian quote. The declaration was from Dick the Butcher to his fellow conspirator “pretenders to the throne,” who sought to take power and control. If all the lawyers are dead, no one will be there to stop Dick the Butcher. Even those who favor “killing all the lawyers” usually want an exception for their lawyer.