LETTER: Don’t minimize biological men playing women’s sports

In this Feb. 7, 2019, file photo, Bloomfield High School transgender athlete Terry Miller, second from left, wins the final of the 55-meter dash over transgender athlete Andraya Yearwood, far left, and other runners in the Connecticut girls Class S indoor track meet at Hillhouse High School in New Haven, Conn. (AP Photo/Pat Eaton-Robb, File)

Linda Wallers’ March 15 letter decrying the GOP’s efforts to keep transgender women from injuring and stealing medals from female athletes cited “fewer than 10 transgender athletes” competing in college sports, which likely translates to fewer than 1,000 across the entire U.S. school system.” How wrong she is.

A United Nations study titled “Violence Against Women and Girls in Sports” found male athletes competing as women in more than 400 events across 29 different sports. Women lost almost 900 medals worldwide. Women injured by trans athletes are adding up as well. Peyton McNabb, a volleyball player, was left paralyzed by a trans athlete.

As a former gymnast before 1972’s Title IX took effect, I don’t hear any female athletes, past or present, standing up for transgender women who pose a new and physical threat to their success. Democrats paid for making transgenders their flagship over the past four years and lost the 2024 election. Let women compete without fear of injury in women’s sports.