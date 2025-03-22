62°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Letters

LETTER: Don’t minimize biological men playing women’s sports

In this Feb. 7, 2019, file photo, Bloomfield High School transgender athlete Terry Miller, seco ...
In this Feb. 7, 2019, file photo, Bloomfield High School transgender athlete Terry Miller, second from left, wins the final of the 55-meter dash over transgender athlete Andraya Yearwood, far left, and other runners in the Connecticut girls Class S indoor track meet at Hillhouse High School in New Haven, Conn. (AP Photo/Pat Eaton-Robb, File)
More Stories
President Donald Trump. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images/TNS)
LETTER: Donald Trump loves tariffs
U.S. Senator Catherine Cortez Masto. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
LETTER: Cortez Masto sides with the elite in government shutdown fight
Las Vegas Mayor Shelley Berkley. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: A contrast on immigration
Russian President Vladimir Putin. (Alexei Nikolsky/Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)
LETTER: In Putin’s pocket?
Anne E. James Henderson
March 21, 2025 - 9:01 pm
 

Linda Wallers’ March 15 letter decrying the GOP’s efforts to keep transgender women from injuring and stealing medals from female athletes cited “fewer than 10 transgender athletes” competing in college sports, which likely translates to fewer than 1,000 across the entire U.S. school system.” How wrong she is.

A United Nations study titled “Violence Against Women and Girls in Sports” found male athletes competing as women in more than 400 events across 29 different sports. Women lost almost 900 medals worldwide. Women injured by trans athletes are adding up as well. Peyton McNabb, a volleyball player, was left paralyzed by a trans athlete.

As a former gymnast before 1972’s Title IX took effect, I don’t hear any female athletes, past or present, standing up for transgender women who pose a new and physical threat to their success. Democrats paid for making transgenders their flagship over the past four years and lost the 2024 election. Let women compete without fear of injury in women’s sports.

MOST READ
In case you missed it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Russian President Vladimir Putin. (Alexei Nikolsky/Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)
LETTER: In Putin’s pocket?
James Moldenhauer North Las Vegas

Trump has been plenty tough on Russia.

(Getty Images)
LETTER: Changing the clocks is welcome in this household
Milton Collins Henderson

As a (very) senior who, along with my senior friends, has difficulty driving at night, I have been looking forward to the return of daylight saving time.

MORE STORIES