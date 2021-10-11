65°F
LETTER: Don’t pile more burdens on Clark County’s beleaguered teachers

Walter Goldstein Henderson
October 10, 2021 - 9:00 pm
 
In his Sept. 29 letter, Phillip Palmintere wants Clark County School District teachers to pay for the health trust, which is broke. Really? Why is the trust in such a condition? The prior CEO at $400,000 per year resigned and has no accountability or shame. Of course, the teachers who get sick are to blame, not the incompetent political allies of friends at the top who put them in charge. The district loses 1,000-plus teachers every year, and morale is at an all-time low. So let’s make them pay for that debacle. Shame on you, Mr. Palmintere.

