Letters

LETTER: Don’t pooh-pooh waste in Demoratic spending bills

Ron Moers Henderson
November 26, 2021 - 9:01 pm
 

Lots of waste

In reply to Michael Stilley’s recent letter wherein he states that the $1.2 trillion “infrastructure bill” will only have 4 percent or 5 percent waste. Does he not know how much that is? As much as $60 billion. Heck, if I and many other seniors could supplement our $1,400 monthly Social Security check with a chunk of that so-called “waste,” we could make ends meet for a change.

But it’s not only the “waste” that is troublesome. It’s the fact that only a very small portion of the money allocated will actually be earmarked for infrastructure. A huge portion will go to socialist pork projects. But of course, infrastructure sounds more appealing.

