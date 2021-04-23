LETTER: Don’t rush to judgment in Ohio police shooting

(Getty Images)

In the recent police shooting of a young girl in Ohio — and all police shootings — we should all wait for all the facts to come before passing judgment. That being said, the police video footage will play a part in determining the facts in this case.

When people attend a law enforcement academy or a gun safety course, they are taught when the use of deadly physical force is justified. One such situation is the immediate, unavoidable threat of death or grave bodily harm to themselves or other innocents.

As shown on video, this young lady was armed with a deadly weapon (a knife) and was attacking an unarmed young lady with that knife. Many will secondguess the officer for not using a lesser level of force. That is their right. But that is an easy thing to do when they are not the ones having to make a split-second, life-altering decision.

As stated, people need to wait for all facts to come out before reacting. I also think of what I would think if the intended victim in this case were my wife or daughter.