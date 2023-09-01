92°F
Letters

LETTER: Don’t scold tribal ranger for doing his job

Gary Mahoney Las Vegas
August 31, 2023 - 9:01 pm
 
Members of Extinction Rebellion stage a protest in Cape Town, South Africa, Friday, Nov. 11, 20 ...
Members of Extinction Rebellion stage a protest in Cape Town, South Africa, Friday, Nov. 11, 2022 to mark COP27's "Decarbonization Day". The protest was held to highlight greenhouse gas emissions caused by the use of fossil fuels. (AP Photo/Nardus Engelbrecht)

As soon as I saw the video of the tribal ranger taking care of business, I knew he was about to be criticized and critiqued by the sensitive snowflakes of the world.

Yes, the ranger may have been a little over-the-top with his tactics, but this officer took charge and performed his job. The fact that these protesters proclaimed their “peacefulness” and were not armed does not give them the right shut down a state highway and the disrupt the lives of thousands of others.

I applaud the diligence of the officers on scene who did the right thing and arrested these domestic terrorists whose zeal in championing their cause was nothing more than unlawfulness. I can only hope that the prosecuting attorney in that jurisdiction has the same fortitude to punish these criminals to the full extent of the law.

