Letters

LETTER: Don’t single out Feinstein for age-related infirmities

Donald Huey Henderson
August 6, 2023 - 9:01 pm
 
Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., makes an opening statement during a Senate Judiciary Committee ...
Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., makes an opening statement during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, to examine the FBI "Crossfire Hurricane" investigation. (Stefani Reynolds/Pool via AP)

Considering that, just last week, the Republican leader of the Senate, Mitch McConnell, spaced out for 20 seconds in mid-sentence, only to stare blankly into the cameras and then be led away, it seems a bit heavy handed to gang up on poor old Dianne Feinstein (Michael Ramirez, July 30 cartoon). At least Dianne can carry on a conversation, albeit not always on point.

It leads one to wonder how it is that, in 2023, a young, vibrant nation such as the United States could have ended up with all these octogenarians running the government. Perhaps it is time to look seriously again at enacting term limits so that our leaders (including Supreme Court justices) cannot make a truly lifelong career out of representing their constituents.

I might also add that perhaps aside from the current requirements for the presidency — age 35, natural-born U.S. citizen — there be enacted an age limit for a man or woman to run for that high office, such as you may not run unless you can finish two terms before age 65.

