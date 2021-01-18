52°F
Letters

LETTER: Don’t single out pot in driving accidents

Bill Chaison Las Vegas
January 17, 2021 - 9:00 pm
 
AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File
AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File

Studies have shown that driving under the influence of alcohol is 17 times more likely to cause a fatal accident than marijuana. So why do people complain about legalized cannabis when a rare fatality occurs? You never hear them call for mass closures of bars with all the alcohol-related deaths.

Driving under the influence is wrong no matter what the substance. But let’s not single out cannabis. Freedom of choice is important to Americans.

