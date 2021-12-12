LETTER: Don’t single out rodeo fans as mask scofflaws

Why are you singling out the people without masks at the rodeo events (Dec. 4 Review-Journal)? We attended the UCLA-Gonzaga basketball game at T-Mobile Arena and watched the Duke-Gonzaga basketball game on TV. Judging from being there, as well as the many photos of the games posted on your website, most people attending those games were not wearing masks either. I am disappointed in the Review-Journal for implying that rodeo fans are any different from any other visitors to Las Vegas.