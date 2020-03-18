54°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Letters

LETTER: Don’t take money for Social Security to fight the coronavirus

Charles Parrish Las Vegas
March 17, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 

President Donald Trump has often maintained publicly that he will not touch Social Security or Medicare. However, you have to watch what he does and not what he says.

His proposed payroll tax cut to spur the economy because of the negative economic effects of the coronavirus pandemic will take money from both Social Security and Medicare. These programs benefit middle- and lower-class Americans the most.

There are plenty of places where he could recover money that is already appropriated. For example, suspend construction of the useless border wall or suspend work on the new space program until after the crisis is over. Or, given that we spend about 10 times as much on our military as any other country in the world, we could take a lot of money out of that program without putting ourselves in any danger.

It is unlikely that Mr. Trump will do these reasonable things because they are tied to what he considers his path to staying in power. The American people deserve a real president who will look out for all and not just himself.

MOST READ
1
Sisolak expected to order closure of all nonessential businesses in Nevada
Sisolak expected to order closure of all nonessential businesses in Nevada
2
Nevada casinos closing for 30 days following state order
Nevada casinos closing for 30 days following state order
3
2 restaurant suppliers offer meat, cheese to Las Vegans
2 restaurant suppliers offer meat, cheese to Las Vegans
4
Las Vegas casinos: What’s open, closed, and where the layoffs are
Las Vegas casinos: What’s open, closed, and where the layoffs are
5
All Las Vegas MGM casinos, hotels to temporarily close
All Las Vegas MGM casinos, hotels to temporarily close
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST