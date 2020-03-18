LETTER: Don’t take money for Social Security to fight the coronavirus

AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File

President Donald Trump has often maintained publicly that he will not touch Social Security or Medicare. However, you have to watch what he does and not what he says.

His proposed payroll tax cut to spur the economy because of the negative economic effects of the coronavirus pandemic will take money from both Social Security and Medicare. These programs benefit middle- and lower-class Americans the most.

There are plenty of places where he could recover money that is already appropriated. For example, suspend construction of the useless border wall or suspend work on the new space program until after the crisis is over. Or, given that we spend about 10 times as much on our military as any other country in the world, we could take a lot of money out of that program without putting ourselves in any danger.

It is unlikely that Mr. Trump will do these reasonable things because they are tied to what he considers his path to staying in power. The American people deserve a real president who will look out for all and not just himself.