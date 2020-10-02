LETTER: Don’t trust Joe Biden with the economy

Former Vice President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

I am waiting for someone to do a poll asking potential voters two questions: Do you prefer a healthy dose of empathy? Or do you prefer a healthy paycheck? I am pretty sure that the result would be very much one-sided.

I don’t believe that Joe Biden, who never created one job in 47 years (except for his family members), can bring this economy back. If you do, I have a nice lot to sell you in the middle of the Strip. Call me.