Letters

LETTER: Don’t trust Joe Biden with the economy

Blaz Duranovic Las Vegas
October 1, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 

I am waiting for someone to do a poll asking potential voters two questions: Do you prefer a healthy dose of empathy? Or do you prefer a healthy paycheck? I am pretty sure that the result would be very much one-sided.

I don’t believe that Joe Biden, who never created one job in 47 years (except for his family members), can bring this economy back. If you do, I have a nice lot to sell you in the middle of the Strip. Call me.

