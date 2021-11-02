LETTER: Don’t wait for migrant crisis to arrive
What is President Joe Biden doing about the more than 2,000 Central Americans heading toward the border, as noted in a recent Associated Press story? No one wants to hear him repeat his famous comment that we were surprised as to how quickly the situation had escalated and Afghanistan was overtaken.
He knows that this is happening. Do something now, not when they are crossing our border.