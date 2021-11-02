70°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Covid | Vaccide Data
Letters

LETTER: Don’t wait for migrant crisis to arrive

Edward Sutter Henderson
November 1, 2021 - 9:00 pm
 
Haiti migrants waiting in Del Rio and Ciudad Acuña to get access to the United States, cro ...
Haiti migrants waiting in Del Rio and Ciudad Acuña to get access to the United States, cross the Rio Grande toward Ciudad Acuña to get supplies, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, in Ciudad Acuña, Mexico. Haitians crossed the Rio Grande freely and in a steady stream, going back and forth between the U.S. and Mexico through knee-deep water with some parents carrying small children on their shoulders. Unable to buy supplies in the U.S., they returned briefly to Mexico for food and cardboard to settle, temporarily at least, under or near the bridge in Del Rio, a city of 35,000 that has been severely strained by migrant flows in recent months. (Marie D. De Jesús/Houston Chronicle via AP)

What is President Joe Biden doing about the more than 2,000 Central Americans heading toward the border, as noted in a recent Associated Press story? No one wants to hear him repeat his famous comment that we were surprised as to how quickly the situation had escalated and Afghanistan was overtaken.

He knows that this is happening. Do something now, not when they are crossing our border.

MOST READ
1
Woman accused of extorting millions from man in Las Vegas
Woman accused of extorting millions from man in Las Vegas
2
DRAWING BOARD: Another sign of Biden’s cognitive decline
DRAWING BOARD: Another sign of Biden’s cognitive decline
3
Goodman urges California to widen I-15; Caltrans says not so fast
Goodman urges California to widen I-15; Caltrans says not so fast
4
Raiders trade deadline: Help needed on offensive, defensive lines?
Raiders trade deadline: Help needed on offensive, defensive lines?
5
Clark County moves from ‘high’ to ‘substantial’ risk of COVID-19 spread
Clark County moves from ‘high’ to ‘substantial’ risk of COVID-19 spread
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
LETTER: An offer on the table
John Schryver Henderson

Is it a deal? We gas up your car, you adopt babies?

Superintendent Jesus Jara leaves the Clark County School Board meeting after the board of trust ...
LETTER: Next superintendent up
Mark Evans Las Vegas

The Clark County School Board hires them and fires them.

The House of Representatives. (House Television via AP)
LETTER: Carbon pricing can defeat global warming
Rita Ransom Las Vegas

If we are to combat climate change, we must welcome all strategies that are likely to be effective, regardless of their origin, as this crisis should not be politicized.