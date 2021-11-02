LETTER: Don’t wait for migrant crisis to arrive

Haiti migrants waiting in Del Rio and Ciudad Acuña to get access to the United States, cross the Rio Grande toward Ciudad Acuña to get supplies, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, in Ciudad Acuña, Mexico. Haitians crossed the Rio Grande freely and in a steady stream, going back and forth between the U.S. and Mexico through knee-deep water with some parents carrying small children on their shoulders. Unable to buy supplies in the U.S., they returned briefly to Mexico for food and cardboard to settle, temporarily at least, under or near the bridge in Del Rio, a city of 35,000 that has been severely strained by migrant flows in recent months. (Marie D. De Jesús/Houston Chronicle via AP)

What is President Joe Biden doing about the more than 2,000 Central Americans heading toward the border, as noted in a recent Associated Press story? No one wants to hear him repeat his famous comment that we were surprised as to how quickly the situation had escalated and Afghanistan was overtaken.

He knows that this is happening. Do something now, not when they are crossing our border.