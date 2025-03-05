LETTER: Don’t worry about laid-off federal workers

In her Feb. 24 letter, Fran Abbott asks what will happen to all of the laid-off government workers with specialized skills and how they will find employment. If I remember, the thousands of blue-collar skilled workers in the timber industry, the pipeline industry and the factories who lost their jobs in the past were simply told they would be fine. They were told to learn to code and they would find jobs in the computer industry. So to the laid-off government workers, I just have to say: Don’t worry, just learn to code.