LETTER: Don’t worry about the U.S. Postal Service and the election

It’s time to clear the air regarding the U.S. Postal Service’s role in the upcoming election. We have seen several letters to the editor and numerous media reports that the Postal Service is “under attack” by people opposed to mail-in balloting. Having worked for 20 years as an operations analyst for the Postal Service, I can assure you that these concerns are unwarranted.

The Postal Service has been reducing staffing and equipment usage for the past 10 years. These reductions are in response to the steady declining letter volume. The staffing and equipment adjustments being made are prudent and necessary to lower costs.

The extra volume created by mail-in voting will be insignificant and easily absorbed. Approximately 200 million ballots will be mailed this fall. That represents less than half of a single day’s workload for the Postal Service. If spread out over a week, the agency won’t notice the increase.

Don’t allow yourself to be duped by the media warning that nefarious characters are busy behind the scenes working to sabotage the election by crippling the Postal Service. It’s all a bunch of nonsense.