Letters

LETTER: Don’t worry, Kamala is up to the task

Elfriede Lesnick Terry Cloud Mesquite
February 1, 2024 - 9:01 pm
 
Kamala Harris (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
In response to David Ballard’s letter “Both ways”: We disagree that “the rest of us are scared as ‘heck’ that [Kamala] Harris might become president if something happens to Joe Biden.” On the contrary, we are reassured she is ready, willing and able to pick up the baton.

She has the experience and shares his position on the issues that concern the American people. She also supports a woman’s right to make choices about her own body. For many men, the proposed abortion bans seem more about control over women than being pro-life. If they were pro-life they would support gun regulation and outlawing the assault rifles that have been slaughtering our children. We don’t believe we are alone in the way we feel.

A woman stops to pet a dog wearing sunglass as panhandlers and performers occupy spots along th ...
LETTER: Crime and punishment
Roland Rogers North Las Vegas

Loitering on a pedestrian bridge or a deadly DUI, which is worse?

Migrants arrive to the Mexican side of the bank of the Rio Grande. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)
LETTER: The front door is wide open
Brandon Taylor Henderson

If your front door was kicked in, would you leave the front of your house open while you demand that legislation be passed to improve the quality of doors, or would you replace your door and then lead a crusade against sub-par door standards?

President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
LETTER: Biden cares more about Ukraine than our border
Bob Valentine Las Vegas

Biden: No Ukraine money, no border security. It is incredulous that a president would need cajoling to do the right thing for the American people unless he gets his way.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: The problem with red-light cameras
Miguel Reyes-Cuerva Henderson

If we use cameras, government transportation officials must monitor the system. It is a good idea, but it can be abused.

