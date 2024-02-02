LETTER: Don’t worry, Kamala is up to the task

Kamala Harris (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

In response to David Ballard’s letter “Both ways”: We disagree that “the rest of us are scared as ‘heck’ that [Kamala] Harris might become president if something happens to Joe Biden.” On the contrary, we are reassured she is ready, willing and able to pick up the baton.

She has the experience and shares his position on the issues that concern the American people. She also supports a woman’s right to make choices about her own body. For many men, the proposed abortion bans seem more about control over women than being pro-life. If they were pro-life they would support gun regulation and outlawing the assault rifles that have been slaughtering our children. We don’t believe we are alone in the way we feel.