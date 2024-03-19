LETTER: Double standards in classified doc prosecutions

President Joe Biden. (Charles McQuillan/Getty Images/TNS)

The classified documents story stinks to high heaven. Because President Joe Biden cooperated after the fact should not excuse the original criminal act. If the charges are not dropped against former President Donald Trump, charges must be brought against Mr. Biden.

The stench is still lingering from Hilary Clinton not being prosecuted for basically the same thing.

It certainly looks like you can retain classified documents if you are a Democrat. I have always thought that the political elites on both sides of the aisle believe they are above the law. Now I am wondering to what extent this is true. Maybe if Mr. Trump were to start stuttering and falling down, the corrupt Justice Department would drop all charges?