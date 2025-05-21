79°F
Letters

LETTER: Double taxation on Social Security

(Getty Images)
Bill Minarik Las Vegas
May 20, 2025 - 9:02 pm
 

President Donald Trump’s proposal to eliminate income tax on Social Security benefits is overdue. And it is totally equitable. When you and your employers (including those who are self-employed) made contributions to Social Security, all of that money came from income that was already taxed. That is why most states — including California — do not tax Social Security. It is time for the feds to realize this. Benefits are simply a return of already taxed monies to their rightful contributors.

This concept is simple enough that even tax-hungry members of Congress should be able to understand. Our Nevada delegation to Congress should get on the equitable bandwagon and get their party to push through this part of the current bill. There is no moral basis for continuing a federal tax on Social Security benefits, the contributions to which have already been taxed when originally earned as wages.

