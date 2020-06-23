LETTER: Down goes the Rebel statue!

UNLV works to remove the Hey Reb! statue from in front of the Tam Alumni Center on Tuesday, June 16, 2020. (Michael Lyle with Nevada Current)

F. Andrew Taylor

Does anyone in the UNLV administration have the courage to say, “Stop it. Enough is enough with this political correctness”? The recent removal of the Hey Reb! statue by interim President Marta Meana is just another example of “leadership” bowing to a demand by “some” over-the-top, ultra left-wingers whose aim is to destroy our history and anything they “feel” is offensive to a small group.

Remember the scenes of despair by thousands of indoctrinated college students when their appointed savior, Hillary Clinton, lost to Donald Trump (hot chocolate, cuddle dogs, mental health counselors, alligator tears)?

Here are two solutions: Use the phrase used to discourage drug use — “Just say no!” — pull up your big boy pants and say, “Thanks for your input, however we do not feel your request is valid, thus the statute will stay in place as a symbol of UNLV with no intended offense against any group.”

Victor Joecks’s June 19 column nailed it with his conclusion: If UNLV’s “Hey Reb!” mascot is irredeemably racist, then so is the Democratic Party.