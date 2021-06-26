LETTER: Downtown Las Vegas parks and the homeless

That $47 million the city is spending on the new plaza could be better spent creating a homeless housing or rehabilitation center.

The Courtyard Homeless Resource Center in Las Vegas. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Las Vegas’ new Urban Central Park should be designed as a homeless shelter because all the parks in downtown Las Vegas have become camps for the needy over the past decade. Until the city and county take steps to alleviate the increasing number of homeless people, including families, parks will remain the only refuge for the homeless.

That $47 million the city is spending on the new plaza could be better spent creating a homeless housing or rehabilitation center on land already owned by the city or county. Entrepreneurs on YouTube have shown that they can build tiny mobile housing units for homeless people at the cost of $2,000 a unit.