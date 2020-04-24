LETTER: Drawing conclusions from limited data

The novel coronavirus (NIAID-RML via AP)

Your Saturday headline in large, bold letters read: “Deadly for blacks, Asians.” The subhead was: “Clark County data: Virus more lethal to nonwhites.”

When you read the article, however, you find that this headline and the subsequent statistics were based on only 124 coronavirus-related deaths. Any analyst will tell you that this is too small a sample from which to make a conclusion, let alone to justify a sensational headline on the front page.

That is irresponsible journalism. The story should never have gotten past your editors and been published.