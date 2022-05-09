69°F
LETTER: Drop in school enrollment an indictment of the Clark County School District

Bob Valentine Las Vegas
May 8, 2022 - 9:00 pm
 
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Sometimes the laws of unintended consequences work for the betterment of those affected. I believe such is the case with Clark County School District enrollment figures post-pandemic.

The district has performed miserably for years in its attempts to educate our school-age kids, routinely placing Nevada at or near the bottom of national statistics. So, parents have gotten fed up and are either home schooling or sending their kids to private schools. I see the results of home schooling in my grandchildren. They are better educated and have the advantage of escaping the liberal-leaning “indoctrination” mills that are incorrectly called public education.

So enrollment is down in the district, and that means funding is down because it is tied directly to enrollment. I say good. Let the market dictate what succeeds and what fails.

