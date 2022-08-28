95°F
LETTER: Drought relief funding for Lake Mead

James McDonald Henderson
August 27, 2022 - 9:01 pm
 
U.S. Senator Catherine Cortez Masto addresses the media on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022. (Bizuayehu Te ...
U.S. Senator Catherine Cortez Masto addresses the media on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

According to the Review-Journal, Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto is now “demanding” that the “Department of the Interior provide a detailed plan within 90 days on how the agency plans to spend $4 billion in drought relief funding that was included in the Inflation Reduction Act.” This indicates that Democrats had no real idea what this money was for. So why were they in such a hurry to allocate billions of taxpayer dollars when they didn’t even know how it would be used?

As a taxpayer who must make my own budget, it does not make sense to me to budget a lot of money for an unknown expense. Wouldn’t it make more sense for Interior officials to come up with some ideas on what they need, determine how much it would cost and then ask for that money?

The Democrats throw around massive amounts of our money and then try to figure what it’s for. How does that reduce inflation? I am sure that Interior will spend that money even if they don’t now know what to spend it on.

Democratic economics is destructive in every way.

