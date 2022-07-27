LETTER: Drug price commentary was way off base

FILE - This Feb. 19, 2013, file photo shows OxyContin pills arranged for a photo at a pharmacy, in Montpelier, Vt. (AP Photo/Toby Talbot, File)

Sunday’s commentary “The danger of price controls” was fear mongering. The VA negotiates drug pries with the drug companies. Why can’t Medicare do the same? Foreign countries negotiate drug prices with drug companies. Why can’t Medicare do the same?

The idea that this would lead to less investment by drug companies is disingenuous. All drug companies have to invest in new drugs or they will perish. They do that even with billions in profits and record bonuses or pay increases to management and hundreds of millions in lobbying Congress to keep the status quo.

Currently Americans consumers subsidize lower drug prices in foreign countries. It’s time the playing field was leveled. Let Medicare negotiate with drug companies to lower prices.