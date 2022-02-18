LETTER: Drug use and personal responsibility

While I agree with swift and just punishment for drug dealers, I think we’re overlooking one facet of the problem: personal responsibility.

(Getty Images)

Let’s stress that a person should not go to a party, an outdoor gathering or any place where there are drugs and just take whatever is available. Certainly, people old enough to drive and vote should already know this. Unless a person is unknowingly given a drug in a cocktail, is injected against his or her will or force fed it, the individual willingly taking a drug is responsible for the outcome.

For minors, parents must be responsible for their kids’ social life and not put them in harms way. It’s all about personal responsibility.