50°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Covid | Vaccide Data
Letters

LETTER: Drug use and personal responsibility

Paula Reber Las Vegas
February 17, 2022 - 9:01 pm
 
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

I am saddened whenever anyone dies as a result of a drug overdose. And while I agree with swift and just punishment for drug dealers, I think we’re overlooking one facet of the problem: personal responsibility.

Let’s stress that a person should not go to a party, an outdoor gathering or any place where there are drugs and just take whatever is available. Certainly, people old enough to drive and vote should already know this. Unless a person is unknowingly given a drug in a cocktail, is injected against his or her will or force fed it, the individual willingly taking a drug is responsible for the outcome.

For minors, parents must be responsible for their kids’ social life and not put them in harms way. It’s all about personal responsibility.

MOST READ
1
5 Vegas pizzerias land among top 100 in US, ranking says
5 Vegas pizzerias land among top 100 in US, ranking says
2
Nick Saban says lack of leadership led to Henry Ruggs’ crash
Nick Saban says lack of leadership led to Henry Ruggs’ crash
3
What did the NHL think of Nathan MacKinnon’s hit on Nolan Patrick?
What did the NHL think of Nathan MacKinnon’s hit on Nolan Patrick?
4
Josh McDaniels’ coaching staff taking shape with Raiders
Josh McDaniels’ coaching staff taking shape with Raiders
5
Police: Fight led to shooting at Home Depot in North Las Vegas
Police: Fight led to shooting at Home Depot in North Las Vegas
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Getty Images)
LETTER: A good read on Sunday
Jack Corrick Boulder City

Review-Journal Viewpoints section shined.

Hillary Clinton. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)
LETTER: Another round for Hillary Clinton?
Bart Alexander Henderson

The last time the Democrats put Hillary Clinton at the top of the ticket, she alienated so many men and moderate voters that we got four years of Donald Trump.

Alvin Kamara of the New Orleans (Gregory Payan/AP Images for NFL)
LETTER: Special treatment on Kamara episode?
Carolyn Schmalz Henderson

I cannot vote for Sheriff Joe Lombardo, who is running for governor, because he uses his power to bend the rules.

Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
LETTER: Donald Trump the document shredder
Elaine Harman Las Vegas

We heard about Hillary’s emails nonstop, but there’s barely a peep or zip on right-wing media about Trump. The hypocrisy is unbelievable.