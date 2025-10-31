LETTER: Drugs in the prison mail?

Three-hundred and fifty thousand dollars? For a firm to conduct a “comprehensive operations study” at High Desert Prison because drugs are being smuggled in as ink on mail (Sunday Review-Journal)? Baloney. As usual, the first thing bureaucrats want to do is waste my money. Not this time. Do this instead: Every piece of mail that arrives, photo copy it and provide the copy to the inmates and throw out the originals.

Problem solved. Best of all, no charge.