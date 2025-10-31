64°F
Letters

LETTER: Drugs in the prison mail?

LETTER: Wealth and United States
(AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)
LETTER: Mail-in ballots an invitation for problems
Boulder Highway. (Las Vegas Review-Journal, File)
LETTER: End is nigh for Eastside Cannery?
Gov. Joe Lombardo. Las Vegas Review-Journal
LETTER: Gov. Lombardo should be careful in special session
Bruce Feher Las Vegas
October 30, 2025 - 9:00 pm
 

Three-hundred and fifty thousand dollars? For a firm to conduct a “comprehensive operations study” at High Desert Prison because drugs are being smuggled in as ink on mail (Sunday Review-Journal)? Baloney. As usual, the first thing bureaucrats want to do is waste my money. Not this time. Do this instead: Every piece of mail that arrives, photo copy it and provide the copy to the inmates and throw out the originals.

Problem solved. Best of all, no charge.

Edward Vodek Las Vegas

Why tear down something that has plenty of life left in it? The corporations need to stop and think about their communities that support their business.

LETTER: Safety first for e-scooter riders
Loretta A. Eichelberger North Las Vegas

While on my way to shopping and other errands, I usually see teenagers on e-bikes or small scooters. None wears helmets. Very few pay attention to vehicles near them.

LETTER: Flipped birds? Oh, my!
Ellen Shaw Henderson

“No Kings” demonstrator Doug Parker complains that a dozen people driving by his protest gave his group the finger. Well, cry me a river.

