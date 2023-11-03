LETTER: Dumbing down education standards

(Getty Images)

In response to your Saturday editorial:

Oregon just determined that high school students do not have to know reading, writing or math in order to graduate. The policy was imposed because state education officials felt that making kids learn was unfair to certain minority students. Essentially, they’re saying minority students do not have the ability to learn basic necessities to function in the world.

If I were a parent of a minority child, I’d be livid. What message are you sending Black and Brown kids? You’ll never better yourselves and get a good job or career because we deem you too dumb to learn and are not worth our time?

How pathetic.