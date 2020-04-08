LETTER: “Dump the Run” on toilet paper

Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal @EliPagePhoto

Why the run on toilet paper? Does COVID-19 cause digestive problems? Everyone with whom I speak is as puzzled as I am about this. Let us start a campaign called “Dump the Run” — double pun intended. Let me explain the nonsense of this situation.

The average roll has 333 sheets. Americans use an average of 8.6 sheets of toilet paper per trip to the bathroom. That adds up to approximately 57 sheets of toilet paper a day per person. In an average household, the average roll of toilet paper lasts approximately five days.

At my grocery store, there is a limit of two nine packs of product per customer. Many couples each get a cart and buy a total of four nine packs, which is 36 rolls of toilet paper. That’s 180 days’ worth. Two store trips are good for a year. I think that is enough. The run (pun intended) on TP does not make sense.

Maybe I have too much time on my hands. No, no wait: I have washed that out, too.