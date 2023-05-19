LETTER: Durham report gets buried by the media
Nothing to see here
The Tuesday Review-Journal reported the Durham report results in a relatively small article on page 2A. Which is as it should be. This was merely a coordinated effort by the intelligence community, Justice Department, media, legal system, and Democrat Party to destroy Donald Trump and his presidency. It can’t really even be called a “conspiracy” because too much was done blatantly out in the open with no fear of punishment.
No big deal. Pay no attention. Shut up. Nothing to see here. Move along.