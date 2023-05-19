94°F
Letters

LETTER: Durham report gets buried by the media

James Moldenhauer North Las Vegas
May 19, 2023 - 3:32 pm
 
FILE - In this April 25, 2006 file photo, U.S. Attorney John Durham speaks to reporters on the steps of U.S. District Court in New Haven, Conn.
FILE - In this April 25, 2006 file photo, U.S. Attorney John Durham speaks to reporters on the steps of U.S. District Court in New Haven, Conn. Former FBI lawyer Kevin Clinesmith will plead guilty to making a false statement in the first criminal case arising from U.S. Attorney John Durham's investigation into the probe of ties between Russia and the 2016 Trump campaign. (AP Photo/Bob Child, File)

The Tuesday Review-Journal reported the Durham report results in a relatively small article on page 2A. Which is as it should be. This was merely a coordinated effort by the intelligence community, Justice Department, media, legal system, and Democrat Party to destroy Donald Trump and his presidency. It can’t really even be called a “conspiracy” because too much was done blatantly out in the open with no fear of punishment.

No big deal. Pay no attention. Shut up. Nothing to see here. Move along.

