79°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Letters

LETTER: Durham report turns up nothing

Hank Schmidt Las Vegas
May 26, 2023 - 9:00 pm
 
FILE - In this April 25, 2006, file photo, U.S. Attorney John Durham speaks to reporters on the ...
FILE - In this April 25, 2006, file photo, U.S. Attorney John Durham speaks to reporters on the steps of U.S. District Court in New Haven, Conn. (AP Photo/Bob Child, File)

Debra Saunders’ Sunday commentary about the Durham report was a remarkable exercise in selective data presentation in order for her to arrive at her conclusions that the FBI was a secret cabal of lefties out to get Donald Trump and that no evidence was found to link Trump and the Russian election influence campaign in 2016.

What she failed to mention was that John Durham spent four years and $6 million investigating alleged FBI criminal activity. The result was two indictments that resulted in two acquittals and one guilty plea for an offense so minor that the sentence was 400 hours of community service and no jail time. In short, this investigation was a big “nothing burger.”

The notion that the FBI is a left-leaning organization is laughable. No law enforcement organization is left wing. Chris Wray, the FBI Director, was appointed by Donald Trump. Wray reported to Bill Barr, who was not shy about shutting down a DOJ investigation into Trump for the same crimes for which Michael Cohen went to prison. Are Wray and Barr secret lefties?

This is the same FBI that, a week before the 2016 election, made public the fact it was reopening its investigation into Hillary Clinton’s emails and possibly costing her the election. These are certainly not the actions of a left-leaning bureau.

I think the FBI simply made mistakes. Its agents and officials are human beings. If there is any benefit to this report, it is in identifying procedures that may need tweaking.

As for the Trump-Russia connection, the Mueller investigation conclusively established that Paul Manafort, Trump’s campaign manager, passed confidential Trump polling data to the Russians. While this is not a crime it does raise the question: Why? I can think of no explanation that is both innocent and plausible.

MOST READ
1
A’s Las Vegas Strip ballpark images released
A’s Las Vegas Strip ballpark images released
2
Iconic Strip restaurant ends 29-year run
Iconic Strip restaurant ends 29-year run
3
What are those massive concrete towers across from Mandalay Bay?
What are those massive concrete towers across from Mandalay Bay?
4
Where does Lake Las Vegas get its water?
Where does Lake Las Vegas get its water?
5
Mark Wahlberg taking his shots to downtown Las Vegas
Mark Wahlberg taking his shots to downtown Las Vegas
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
An FBI podium is shown during a press conference outside the main entrance of City Hall in Boul ...
LETTER: FBI tramples FISA laws
George Mozingo Henderson

No, these are intentional felony violations of the FISA laws. Felony prosecutions are warranted.

FILE - Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo. In his first vetoes of the 2023 legislative session, ...
LETTER: Lombardo does the right thing
Forrest Henry North Las Vegas

It was great seeing that Gov. Joe Lombardo vetoed three gun bills. He is right.

More stories
LETTER: Durham report reveals FBI deceit
LETTER: Durham report reveals FBI deceit
EDITORIAL: The bad news just keeps coming for the FBI
EDITORIAL: The bad news just keeps coming for the FBI
Trial date for Trump set for late March in NY criminal case
Trial date for Trump set for late March in NY criminal case
VICTOR DAVIS HANSON: Dominion vs. ‘Russian collusion’ and ‘disinformation’
VICTOR DAVIS HANSON: Dominion vs. ‘Russian collusion’ and ‘disinformation’
LETTER: FBI tramples FISA laws
LETTER: FBI tramples FISA laws
Former Proud Boys leader among 4 guilty of Jan. 6 sedition plot
Former Proud Boys leader among 4 guilty of Jan. 6 sedition plot