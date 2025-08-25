97°F
LETTER: E-bike and scooter riders can be a local menace

A woman rides an electric scooter in downtown Raleigh, N.C., in May 2019. (AP Photo/Amanda Morris)
Michael Dunegan Las Vegas
August 24, 2025 - 9:00 pm
 

After experiencing several near misses with people on e-scooters and e-bikes, I have a recommendation: All persons using such transportation devices should be required to wear reflective vests like those worn by construction workers and crossing-guards, and they must be worn day and night.

In one near-miss, the scooter rider was traveling at night in the middle of the right lane dressed in black. In another, the rider was coming at me, opposite the flow of traffic — had I not seen him against the strip-mall lighting, I might have run over him.

We require children pedaling bicycles and adults riding motorcycles to wear head gear and have reflectors and lights for safety. The e-bikers and scooter riders seem to have neither. It is only a matter of time before a driver runs over one of the near-invisible e-motorists. And nobody wants to be that driver when such a simple solution exists.

