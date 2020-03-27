LETTER: Early story hours for Las Vegas seniors don’t help all

Las Vegas Review-Journal file

The decision by some grocery stores to have special hours set aside for seniors and other vulnerable individuals really upsets me. I appreciate the thought, but why the assumption that every senior is an early riser?

I’m disabled and my mother is 85, so we both would qualify. But neither of us is a morning person. In fact, my mother is rarely up and out of her bedroom before noon.

This effort is more an imposition than a benefit, no matter how well meaning. A more thoughtful approach would be to have some necessities set aside for seniors (available upon request) and/or have a means for qualified individuals to call in orders (via phone or internet) to get privileges.

For stores that regularly have lines to limit the number of people in the store, establishing separate lines for seniors and one for everyone else would also be preferable.