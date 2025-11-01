66°F
LETTER: Earth to Jacky Rosen: Obamacare has failed

Kent Davidson Las Vegas
October 31, 2025 - 9:01 pm
 

Sen. Jacky Rosen’s opinion piece in Sunday’s Review-Journal made for an interesting read. She explains that she is voting to keep the government shut down so that those Americans who have Obamacare coverage can afford it by getting taxpayers to help pay for it. What she once again fails to grasp is that Obamacare has been a monumental failure and putting lipstick on this pig by having taxpayer-backed subsidies continue to hide the astronomical premiums and pathetic coverage is not the solution.

She and her colleagues need to roll up their sleeves and do the hard work. Come up with a health-care plan that is both affordable and effective and can stand on its own two feet without needing $350 billion in tax subsidies.

The Democrats continue to use taxpayer funds to make it appear that their pet projects are working when they are not. Solar panel subsidies, electric vehicle subsidies, Obamacare subsidies, rent control to name a few. All of these programs have been failures. All of them attempt to make the unaffordable appear affordable. Do the hard work, Sen. Rosen. Create something that actually works instead of falling back easily into your desk chair and pushing the “no” button.

