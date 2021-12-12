LETTER: Easing traffic pains on the Las Vegas-Southern California trip

Now how about getting rid of that agricultural checkpoint?

Interstate 15 at the Nevada-California border on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal

I applaud the agreement between Gov. Steve Sisolak and California Gov. Gavin Newsom to fix part of the traffic snarl that tortures drivers on their drive between Las Vegas and Southern California. Let’s hope it works out — and soon. But that is only part of the problem.

What about the useless agricultural inspection station outside of Primm? How many times have we all driven through this station with no attendants or attendants who just wave you through with no inspections at all? Another testament to a useless government boondoggle that just wastes time, money and frustrates the hell out of drivers.

If the governors can come to agreement, maybe it’s time to question why we just don’t get rid of this station and provide additional relief for drivers. Anybody listening?