LETTER: Easy money

Allen Grayson, 60, from Bakersfield, Calif., eats popcorn before getting in line for a spot on a mattress at the Courtyard Homeless Resource Center on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 in Las Vegas. (Michael Blackshire/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

In reading Saturday’s editorial (“Buying Cadillacs”) about the homeless problem in Calif., I was and wasn’t shocked. So the cost of one homeless dwelling will be around $700,000 per unit. Are you kidding me? Why don’t they buy less expensive land outside of Los Angeles and build these luxury dwellings? Maybe in Baker or Tehachapi? Why do they have to be built right in Los Angeles? It is too easy to spend other people’s money.