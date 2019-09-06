91°F
Letters

LETTER: Easy money

September 5, 2019 - 9:00 pm
 

In reading Saturday’s editorial (“Buying Cadillacs”) about the homeless problem in Calif., I was and wasn’t shocked. So the cost of one homeless dwelling will be around $700,000 per unit. Are you kidding me? Why don’t they buy less expensive land outside of Los Angeles and build these luxury dwellings? Maybe in Baker or Tehachapi? Why do they have to be built right in Los Angeles? It is too easy to spend other people’s money.

LETTER: Bad optics

In Friday’s sports section, a report was made about Liberty High School traveling to Hawaii to play football.

LETTER: Hard work

Kudos to Reporter Aleksandra Appleton for her Monday article on college students working to achieve educational goals without excessive financial encumbrance.

LETTER: Dolphins shouldn’t be in captivity
By Linda Faso, Las Vegas

A baby dolphin was born Aug. 16 at The Mirage’s Secret Garden. A sad day for that baby who will grow up in a cement swimming pool

LETTER: A comic request

The only reason I read the Sun is for the comic strips “Dilbert” and “Pearls Before Swine”.

LETTER: Wasted space

I read with great interest about the Review-Journal’s attempt to sever the Joint Operating Agreement with the Las Vegas Sun.

Wayne Allyn Root (Bill Hughes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Wayne Allyn Root pats himself on the back
Sherry Hobbs Henderson

I read Wayne Allyn Root’s column for the sheer entertainment, like reading the comics. His Aug. 25 commentary didn’t disappoint.