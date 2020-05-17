LETTER: Economic carnage to Southern Nevada becoming more apparent

Tivoli Village. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

In Thursday’s Review-Journal, reporter Heidi Knapp Rinella wrote that three restaurants in Tivoli Village will permanently close. Many people do not realize that, due to the lockdown, many of those who lost their jobs will not get their jobs back. There are many small businesses that will not survive this lockdown and will never reopen, meaning that unemployment will remain very high.

I personally think that Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman is right in trying to get Vegas going sooner than later.