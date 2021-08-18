LETTER: Economic growth, too many people will cause mass destruction
Every action that can be taken by humanity that could prevent global warming from causing many major catastrophes will fail unless the human population is dramatically reduced and unless the economy of the planet contracts. With a growing population (estimated by U.N. demographers to grow by about 3 billion between now and 2100) and with a growing economy requiring substantial increases in energy use, global warming will continue until billions die.