LETTER: Economic growth, too many people will cause mass destruction

The sun beats down on Badwater Basin, the lowest point in North America, on Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, in Death Valley, California. A high of 130 on Aug. 16, 2020, is considered to be the highest recorded temperature on earth. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Every action that can be taken by humanity that could prevent global warming from causing many major catastrophes will fail unless the human population is dramatically reduced and unless the economy of the planet contracts. With a growing population (estimated by U.N. demographers to grow by about 3 billion between now and 2100) and with a growing economy requiring substantial increases in energy use, global warming will continue until billions die.