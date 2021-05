Pulitzer Prize winning editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s

The 1619 Project attempts to teach about the abuses of slavery. To equate it with clowns, as Michael Ramirez did in his Monday editorial cartoon, is horrifying. When will it become clear that most Americans have progressed and can see the systemic racism that infects every segment of our society? History really does have its eyes on you. Please don’t be found wanting.