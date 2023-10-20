77°F
Letters

LETTER: Editorial highlighted the problem with Iran

Pat Russell Henderson
October 19, 2023 - 9:01 pm
 
President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Your Oct. 17 editorial, “The Biden White House must get serious with Iran,” very clearly states what must be done, and we would hope that President Joe Biden’s upcoming trip to Israel and other Middle East countries will communicate the same. However, the likelihood that the Biden administration would take military actions that would cripple Iran significantly is extremely remote.

Actions by the Obama administration and now the Biden administration overloaded Iran with the cash needed to help Hamas, Hezbollah and other terrorists to expand their capabilities to attack Israel. Significant amounts of cash, in the billions of dollars, were direct payments, but much more came from the demise of the U.S. fossil fuel industry and the elimination of the sanctions on Iranian oil.

Iran’s daily oil exports have increased to more than 3,000 barrels per day, whereas during the Trump administration it was less than 800 barrels per day. By coupling this with the increased average price per barrel going from $53 to more than $80, it’s easy to determine the amount of cash that Iran has gotten as a result of the Obama and Biden administrations.

Also, this statement from the Democratic Party platform, “Democrats support a comprehensive diplomatic effort to extend constraints on Iran’s nuclear program and address Iran’s other threatening activities, including its regional aggression, ballistic missile program and domestic repression,” downplays Iran’s terrorists activities and its stated goal to “wipe Israel off the face of the Earth.”

