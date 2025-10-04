71°F
Letters

LETTER: Editorial on ideas was too vague

Adrian Figueroa Dinuba, California
October 3, 2025 - 9:00 pm
 

Your recent editorial, “Why many school children now fear ideas,” was simply vague. What precisely is considered an “anti-American ideology”? It’s a very subjective phrase. One person’s criticism of American institutions or history may be another’s call for improvement.

If public funding is pulled for many institutions such as schooling for all grades, it could chill academic freedom, intellectual diversity and free expression. Universities and schools must remain spaces for debate.

Your last paragraph talks about “countering the influence,” which is viewed easily as censorship or suppression of minority perspectives under the guise of the First Amendment, which we all know and love.

LETTER: Free speech goes both ways
Ken Christian Boulder City

Free speech works both ways. Be careful what you wish for. You might get it.

Barry Perea Las Vegas

While NV Energy officials say they want to make sure consumers don’t experience disruptions to service, it seems the way they intend to do this is by making Las Vegas homeowners live in a hot house.

William Pates Las Vegas

This is getting too scary. It is time for Congress to take back control of what is supposed to be a division of powers.

