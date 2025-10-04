LETTER: Editorial on ideas was too vague

Your recent editorial, “Why many school children now fear ideas,” was simply vague. What precisely is considered an “anti-American ideology”? It’s a very subjective phrase. One person’s criticism of American institutions or history may be another’s call for improvement.

If public funding is pulled for many institutions such as schooling for all grades, it could chill academic freedom, intellectual diversity and free expression. Universities and schools must remain spaces for debate.

Your last paragraph talks about “countering the influence,” which is viewed easily as censorship or suppression of minority perspectives under the guise of the First Amendment, which we all know and love.