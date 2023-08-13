93°F
Letters

LETTER: Editorial on term limits hit the mark

Earle Malkin Las Vegas
August 12, 2023 - 9:01 pm
 
(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
I am in almost total agreement with your Aug. 6 editorial advocating term limits for members of Congress. Only the time limits have to be further discussed. Thank you for setting forth what should have been a national topic years ago, as it has been acknowledged that the first self-imposed obligation of a member of Congress is to be re-elected. While the possibility of instituting term limits through a constitutional amendment is, in reality, not feasible, maybe the level of concern will rise and cause something to happen. Congratulations again.

