LETTER: Editorial on Trump accomplishments was ludicrous

Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Your Monday editorial on Donald Trump’s accomplishments smacked of, “Aside from that, Mrs. Lincoln, how was the play?” The idea of applauding Mr. Trump in light of the violent assault on our democracy that he instigated is ludicrous, as is the statement that “it would be nice if President-elect Biden took notice of his predecessor’s accomplishments”. You mean, the predecessor who tried to overturn the election and claims to this day that Mr. Biden’s victory is not legitimate? Please.

We need to focus on holding Mr. Trump accountable and repairing the damage that he has done, not on praising him, especially for what are not unanimously considered successes.